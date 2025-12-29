The Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, January 5, 2026, 7-9:30 pm at the Maple Valley Fire Station 22225 SE 231st St (across from King County Sheriff’s Precinct #3). Guest Speakers include: (1) King County Dept. of Local Services Subarea Planners on our local Subarea Plan and (2) Tahoma School District Board Members on the upcoming February school levy. As the meeting date approaches, please visit the GMVUAC website (http://gmvuac.org/) for the agenda and Zoom information, which will be posted several days before the meeting.