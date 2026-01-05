I ran across this quote the other day and thought it quite powerful and sobering: “Ye call me Master and obey me not, Ye call me Light and see me not; Ye call me Way and walk not; Ye call me Life and desire me not; Ye call me Wise and follow me not; Ye call me Fair and love me not; Ye call me Rich and ask me not; Ye call me Eternal and seek me not; Ye call me Gracious and trust me not; Ye call me Noble and serve me not; Ye call me Mighty and honor me not; Ye call me Just and fear me not; If I condemn you BLAME ME not!”

Now listen to these words of Jesus: “Not everyone who says to me, `Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. Many will say to me on that day, `Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and in your name drive out demons and perform many miracles?’ Then I will tell them plainly, `I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!”- Matthew 7:21-23. In contrast, He also said, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; no one can snatch them out of my hand” – John 10:27-28.

Certainly, this is something to think about! Do you call Jesus Lord but obey him not? Jesus said, “You are My friends if you do what I command you.” – John 15:14. Cf. John 3:16 and 1 John 5:11-13.

