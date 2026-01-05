12-9 to 21-2025

On 12/09/2025, Officers received a notification from a flock camera about a stolen license plate located in the 29200 block on 216th Ave SE. Officers conducted an area check of the area but, were unable to locate the vehicle.

On 12/10/2025, Officers responded to a one car motor vehicle accident in 30400 block on 224th Ave SE. Upon officers arrival it was discovered King County Sheriff’s Office had completed the accident report.

On 12/12/2025 at 1129 hours, Officer’s responded to a parking complaint located near the 33300 block of Liberty Avenue SE. It was reported that a vehicle had been parked on the side of the road for the past week and the reporting party stated that it did not appear to be a neighbors. Officer’s located the vehicle and determined it was a nearby neighbors. A 24-hour notice was placed on the vehicle and Officer’s cleared the call.

On 12/12/2025 at 1335 hours, Officer’s conducted a suspicious subject report by phone that initially occurred near the 28800 block of 228th Avenue SE. It was reported that at approximately 0130 hours this morning, an unknown subject was seen on camera attempting to jiggle the door knob to the residence. The subject soon ran off. Officer’s were provided with video surveillance.

On 12/12/25 at approximately 1416 hours, an officer was dispatched to the 30000 block of 232nd PL SE in reference to found property. The property was secured into evidence for safe keeping.

On 12/12/2025 at approximately 1504 hours, officers contacted a male in the 31600 block of Law Sawyer Rd SE. Officers identified the subject, finding him to have multiple outstanding warrants. The subject was booked without issue into a correction facility.

On 12/12/2025 an officer received a FLOCK camera notification of a vehicle with a stolen license plate. The officer found the front plate of the vehicle was reported stolen, but the rear plate had not been seized. The officer stopped the vehicle and seized the rear plate.

On 12/12/2025, an officer responded to the 32400 block of 5th AVE for a report of a juvenile having a mental health episode and threatening to harm others. The juvenile was involuntarily committed to the hospital.

On 12/13/2025 Officers responded to a two vehicle collision that occurred in a parking lot located in the 22800 block of SE Fir ST. Officers completed a Collision Report to document the incident.

On 12/20/2025 at 1242 hours, Officer’s conducted a traffic stop with an unlicensed vehicle at the 28600 block of 216th Avenue SE. Officer’s observed multiple traffic violations and issued a citation and infraction for the offenses. The driver was released on scene.

On 12/20/2025, Officers were dispatched to the 31200 block for a Motor vehicle Accident with unknown injuries involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Officers completed collision report while the fire department was able to determine both party’s involved in the collision sustained no injuries. The driver of the vehicle was issued a notice of infraction.

On 12/21/2025 Officers responded to the scene of a suspicious vehicle in the 32900 block of Ash AVE SE. The vehicle had been parked on the roadway without license plates for several days. Officers contacted the registered owner and determined that the vehicle was not abandoned.

On 12/21/2025 at 1230 hours, Officer’s conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle after they observed no license plates attached. Officer’s later discovered the driver was in possession and using an invalid trip permit and did not have vehicle insurance. Officer’s issued a citation and infraction for the offenses and released the driver on scene.