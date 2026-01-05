Submitted by Ahndrea Blue, President/CEO

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) has received a $5,000 grant from the June and Julian Foss Foundation to support its Feeding Our Future Youth Farming Program, an initiative designed to empower at-risk teens and young adults through agriculture, mentorship, and workforce development.

The Feeding Our Future program provides youth ages 16–25 with hands-on farming experience, leadership development, and business skills while strengthening food security and food sovereignty within the community. Participants work alongside local farmers and mentors to grow culturally relevant foods, learn sustainable agricultural practices, and explore pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

“This investment helps us continue creating meaningful opportunities for young people who have experienced barriers to stability,” said [Ahndrea Blue, President/CEO of MADF. “Through Feeding Our Future, youth gain practical skills, confidence, and a sense of purpose while contributing to a more resilient local food system.”

The grant will support program operations and youth engagement activities, helping MADF provide consistent training, guidance, and support services that promote long-term success for participants.

Making A Difference Foundation is deeply grateful to the June and Julian Foss Foundation for its commitment to youth, families, and community-based solutions.