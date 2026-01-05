Puget Sound Fire promote to Fire Chief on Friday, January 2, 2026. During the ceremony, Chief Jones took his oath of office, given by Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Governance Board Chair Toni Troutner, and then he had his badge pinned on by his wife. The Fire Chief of Puget Sound Fire provides overall leadership, strategic direction, and executive management for the organization while ensuring high-quality emer-gency services, fiscal stewardship, and compliance with all legal and governance requirements. The Chief also serves as the primary advisor to the Governance Board and is responsible for organizational culture, community trust, and the development and wellbeing of all members.

Mark started his career in the fire service in 1991 as a volunteer firefighter for the Kent Fire Department. He began his professional career in April of 1993 when he was hired by the Kent Fire Department. Mark and his family moved to Covington in 1984, and he graduated from Kentwood High School. After high school, he served in the Marines before becoming a volunteer firefighter.

Please join us in congratulating Chief Jones on his promotion. Congratulations and good luck in your new role at Puget Sound Fire! Puget Sound Fire article and Photos