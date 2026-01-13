for our souls and our bodies.

People who forgive:

• Benefit from better immune functioning and lower blood pressure.

• Have better mental health than people who do not forgive.

• Feel better physically.

• Experience less anger and fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression.

• Maintain more satisfying and long-lasting relationships.

“When we allow ourselves to feel like victims or sit around dreaming up how to retaliate against people who have hurt us, these thought patterns take a toll on our minds and bodies,” says Michael McCullough, director of research for the National Institute for Healthcare Research and a co-author of To Forgive is Human: How to Put Your Past in the Past.

Failure to forgive makes us a slave to someone else’s sin. The question becomes, “Who is controlling whom?” When we fail to forgive, we are the ones who are being controlled. In many cases, the one who should be asking for forgiveness does not care or may not know they have offended. And so we let them control or consume our thoughts.

Whether an offender comes and asks for forgiveness or not, we need to stand ready and be willing to forgive no matter how many times they offend. The Bible tells us in Matthew 18:21-22 that the apostle Peter came to Jesus and asked: “‘Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother when he sins against me? Up to seven times?’ Jesus answered, ‘I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.’”

So it is that forgiveness is not an option but a command. We need to be careful that we do not let the Devil have victory in our lives because of our inability or unwillingness to forgive. It does not matter how bad the offense is, if we cannot forgive or be ready to forgive in our hearts, and place it at the feet of the Lord, we will have issues of resentment, anger, bitterness, and depression. In Romans 12:19, the Lord promises: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay, says the Lord.”

Do not hold on to something that is keeping you from having victory in your life. The Bible says we are to: “Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievances you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you” – Colossians 3:13. In John 3:16-18, God teaches that forgiveness begins with asking Jesus Christ for forgiveness of our own sins.

