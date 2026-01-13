December 21 – 24, 2025

On 12/21/2025, Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Morgan ST. and Terrace PL. It was reported an ex-boyfriend of a resident was driving back and forth in the area. Officers contacted the subject by phone and he provided a valid reason for being in the area. The concerned party was advised she could petition the court for an order if she was fearful of the individual. This case is being documented for informational purposes

**********

On 12/23/2025, officers were dispatched to a suspicious report that originated at the 22400 block of SE 300th St. Officers investigated this incident and determined no probable cause exists for the suspect in this case.

**********

On 12/23/2025, officers were dispatched to an admin detail at 25510 Lawson ST. Dispatch advised that the Enumclaw jail notified Black Diamond officers of an inmate that was about to be released who had a Black Diamond Warrant. Officers confirmed the warrant and the subject was booked into Enumclaw jail.

**********

On 12/24/2025, Officers were dispatched to a Domestic violence report by phone. Officers contacted the both party’s and documented a information report.

**********

On 12/24/2025, officers observed a traffic infraction at the 30400 block of 3rd Ave. Officers initiated a traffic stop and identified that the drivers license was suspended in the 3rd degree. Officers issued the driver with citations for their traffic offenses