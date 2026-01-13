Maple Valley Historical Museum some exciting news for the New Year. Our museums will now be open the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come see their new winter window display and learn about the history of the ski trains on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 22024 SE 248th St., Maple Valley 98038. maplevalleyhistorical.com and info@maplevalleyhistorical.com
Maple Valley Historical Is Open Two Saturdays A Month
