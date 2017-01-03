After a yearlong battle with brain cancer Aimee Marie McFadden passed away at her home in Hillsboro, Oregon on Dec. 5th.

Aimee was born on August 25, 1971 in Seattle, the daughter of Judith Stidham and Peter Simpson.

She graduated from Tahoma High School in 1989, obtained an associates degree in Computer Programming and Networking

from Clatsop Community College in 2000, and was working towards a degree in Business Administration.

She had a passion for spending time with friends and family, as well as the outdoors, especially fishing.

She is survived by her daughter Mia, mother Judith, step-father William and twin brother Adam.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Lake Wilderness Lodge in Maple Valley on January 8, 2017 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.