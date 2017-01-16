Informational Night at THS

Tahoma High School will be hosting an information night on Monday, January 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for all members of the community, including students and parents, to learn more about keeping a college education affordable.

From 6:30-7:30, program managers from Green River College will provide information about five different bachelor of applied science degrees at Green River. These four-year degrees target high demand fields, offer small class sizes, and provide students with hands-on learning opportunities. The cost of obtaining a bachelor’s degree at Green River is significantly less than a state university, making Green River a popular destination for traditional students and career changers alike. There will be time for questions after the presentation.

From 7:30-8:30, Dr. Jonathan Brown will be giving a presentation: “Pros and Cons of Community Colleges: The Last College Bargain.” Dr. Brown has worked as a college administrator at both four-year universities and community colleges. He will use both history and current data to challenge some of the societal myths people believe about community colleges. This presentation is sponsored by the Maple Valley Library.

People may attend one or both sessions. Presentations will be in the Lecture Hall at THS. Enter through the courtyard, which is to the left of the main entrance to the school.

If you have questions, please contact Lara Lindersmith llinders@tahomasd.us | 425-413-3468