Raymond W. Meckle Sr.

Raymond W. Meckle Sr. passed away on March 28, 2017 surrounded by family.

He was born July 8, 1930 to Jacob and Otilda Meckle in Bismarck, N.D. He graduated from Meridian High School in Kent, WA in 1948.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and served aboard the carrier U.S.S. Antietam off the coast of Korea during the war.

He married the love of his life, Amber Bloom, March 26, 1951.

He worked for the railroad and construction for a short time after the service.

He owned and operated a mink ranch in Maple Valley from 1963-1971. After that he worked on the Alaska pipeline, then as a Business Representative for Laborers Local 242 in Seattle until his retirement in 1990.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Amber of 66 years, sons Bryce (Minnie), Ray Jr. (Kathy), and Steve (Linda). Also sisters , Rose and Alma, brother Harold, and grandchildren Rebecca, Tiffany, Natalie, and Erika.

He was interred at Tahoma National Cemetery.