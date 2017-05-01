City Beat Updated 5-2-17

Black Diamond

http://www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, April 20, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Resolution No. 17-1165, adopting 2017-22 Capital Improvement Plan. Failed 2-3 (Morgan, Pepper, Weber voting no)

***

Motion to hold a Work Study [regarding Low Impact Development regulations] on Thursday, May 4, at 6 p.m. Passed 5-0

***

Motion to amend staff count to make the part time position in Community Development to full time. Passed 3-2 (Morgan, Pepper voting no)

***

Motion not to pay claim check # 44665 (Daniel Singer). Passed 3-2 (Deady, Edelman voting no) The claim check was a mere formality as funds for Singer would be paid through the City’s insurance carrier, Risk Management Service Agency (RMSA). All Councilmembers voted on and approved mediation earlier in the year in an effort to find common ground.

***

Motion to request a scope change from the Transportation Improvement Board for the Roberts Drive Reconstruction project to separate the reconstruction into (a) the current project beginning at Bruckner’s Way, and (b) a future project to replace the Rock Creek Bridge. Passed 3-2 (Deady, Edelman voting no)

Maple Valley

www.maplevalleywa.gov

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, April 24, City Council meeting with two Councilmembers (Weaver, Burberry) absent.

Resolution No. R-17-1147, authorizing the City Manager to execute an agreement for award of Flood Reduction Grant Funds between the City of Maple Valley and King County. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1148, approving a Final Plat and accepting a 10-lot subdivision known as South Fork. Passed 5-0

Metropolitan King County Council

http://kingcounty.legistar.com

Monday, April 24 – Unanimously approved a contract for an independent investigation of the failure at the facility (West Point Treatment Plant) that allowed millions of gallons of raw sewage to flow into Puget Sound (Ordinance 2017-0185)

***

Unanimously adopted legislation prohibiting the King County department of adult and juvenile detention from releasing a juvenile in its custody to law enforcement without a court order and from allowing custodial interrogation and the waiver of any Miranda rights until after a juvenile consults with an attorney (Ordinance 2017-0167).

***

Requested a briefing on extra late night public transportation service on the Fourth of July 2017; and similar extra late night service on New Year’s Eve 2017 and New Year’s Day 2018 (Substitute motion 2017-0051.2).

***

Unanimously adopted a feasibility report for achieving a carbon‑neutral or zero‑emission fleet (Motion 2017-0089).

***

Please check – Legal Notices – for information concerning upcoming Public Hearings.