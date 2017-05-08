Rock Creek Bridge Closure On Roberts Drive

Traffic Impacts

When/Where: Starting Friday, May 19, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., ending Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The location is on Roberts Drive at the Rock Creek Bridge, East of 236th Ave SE and West of Bruckners Way. The bridge will be completely closed during this time.

Information about the closure and detours is as follow:

All emergency service agencies will be notified of the closure and service will not be disrupted.

The closure/construction will impact all westbound and eastbound traffic on Roberts Drive

That includes vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles.

During closure/construction, there will be flaggers and police directing traffic for residents and patrons of local businesses.

Detour signage will be in place for all vehicles, they will not have access to the bridge.

Access for local property owners and residents within 236th Ave SE and Bruckners Way from the bridge will be maintained during the closure/construction.

Increased Travel Time & Detours: All travelers are advised to avoid this area during the construction, as there will be significant impacts to all roadway users. Detour signs and electronic message boards will be in place to alert motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists about the temporary bridge closure.

Construction Activities: Project work includes construction of a new Offsite Water Main and paving of the bridge impacted by construction.

Closure Period: The City of Black Diamond understands the challenges and inconveniences that commuters, residents, businesses, bicyclists and pedestrians will experience during the closure period and asks for patience and cooperation as we work to complete this project. Project updates will be posted to the city’s website: www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us . If you would like more information on this project, please contact Andy Williamson, Master Development Review Team Director, at 360-886-5700 or e-mail the Master Development Review Team at mdrt@ci.blackdiamond.wa.us.