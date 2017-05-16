VOICE of the Valley

Header Banner
Snoqualmie Nation Wood Carvers Visit Tahoma Junior High

By VOICE of the Valley
May 16, 2017
Pacific Northwest History students at Tahoma Junior High School pose with Master Carver John Mullen and his son, John, of the Snoqualmie Nation.

Snoqualmie Nation Elder John Mullen, a Master Carver of cedar canoes, visited Cary Collins’s and Angela Watts’s Pacific Northwest History classes with his son, John, to share about Native American history and culture and give students a hands-on experience in wood carving. Mullen explained that the area around Maple Valley and along the Cedar River comprises a part of the traditional lands of the Snoqualmie people. Students practiced their wood carving skills on a six-foot dugout cedar canoe. Mullen also shared examples of hats, tools, paddles, drums, rattles, and miniature canoes crafted from cedar trees and other materials found in the natural environment.

Master Carver John Mullen assists students Anthony F., Glenn F. and Tyler H. in the finer points of wood carving.

 

 

 

