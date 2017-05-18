2nd Alarm Restaurant Fire in Kent

Kent, Wash – May 15, 2017 – Puget Sound Fire Units were dispatched to the 100 block of

Central for smoke from a building.

The first unit on scene arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the roof of a local restaurant. Fire Engines 71 and 73 made entry through two separate exterior doors while Ladder 74 went to the roof to cut a hole and let out the smoke and heat. Their combined attack on the fire slowed the fires progress and eventually allowed the crews to extinguish the fire.

Early into the fire attack Command called for a Second Alarm which would be used to continue the fire attack if needed and for safety.

There was nobody in the restaurant at the time of the fire but there was extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Puget Sound Fire Investigator.

In addition to Puget Sound Fire Units mutual aid was received from South King Fire, Renton

Regional Fire Authority, South King County Medic One, Valley Regional Fire Authority and Zone 3 Rehab.