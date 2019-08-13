Maple Valley Deck Fire

A newer home in the 24000 block of SE 258th Way was damaged when the deck caught fire on August 12, 2019. A neighbor seeing smoke and flames from a next-door home reported the fire to 911 at 5:31 PM.

The Battalion Chief responding saw a smoke column as he drove to the fire and upgraded it to a “working fire”. When the Incident Commander calls for a working fire it starts into motion additional units and services that ensure a smoother and safer operation and quicker extinguishment of the fire.

The Battalion Chief and Puget Sound Fire Engine 80 were the first to arrive. The first fire hose was pulled to the back of the home and a quick knock down of the fire on the deck was made. By the time the sliding door shattered from the heat a second fire crew had entered the home from the front door and kept the flames from entering the house.

This was a great effort made by the fire crews as the deck was not an exterior deck but built within the footprint of the first floor. Their quick actions not only kept fire damage to the exterior but also saved the life of the owners very small and grateful dog.

Puget Sound Fire received assistance from Mountain View Fire and Rescue Engine 98 along with South King County Medic One. Zone Three Explorers were dispatched but due to the quick extinguishment the were able to return early in the fire.

Red Cross was assisting the owner with housing and BELFOR Property Restoration provider the owner a free service to secure his home.

The Fire was still under Investigation by a King County Fire Investigator at time of press release.