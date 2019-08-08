Deceased Rattlesnake Lake drowning victim located and recovered

On 08/06/19 at approximately 6:30pm a 38 year old male from Issaquah was in an inflatable boat on Rattlesnake Lake. The two friends he was with were swimming in the lake and heading back to the boat. The 38 year old male either jumped or fell into the lake, went underwater, and did not resurface. His friends searched for him for approximately twenty minutes and were unable to locate him. The KCSO Marine Unit responded to the lake after 911 was called. They were unable to locate the male and suspended the search for the night.

The Marine Unit Remote Operated Vehicle was utilized to resume the search early this morning. The male was located deceased and recovered by a dive team this afternoon. Autopsy results are pending.