Charles (Chuck) Meyer Feldman Passed Away

Charles Meyer Feldman (Chuck) 63 years old, passed away May 24, 2017. Longtime resident of Maple Valley, Chuck brought easy smiles and a true joy to people’s lives with his quirky sense of humor and his ability to put people at ease.

He took a delight in life and adventure, and enjoyed the beauty of the great outdoors speeding up and through mountains on his motorcycle.

However, for what he will be remembered the most and missed most dearly, was his devotion to being a great father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many.

Chuck’s love language was food. Nothing brought him greater joy than smoking succulent meat in his smoker for his friends and family. His face lit up when he sneakily pulled the tenderest parts to share with those he cared for.

Preceded by his parents Meyer and Marion Feldman and his brother Glen Feldman. He is survived by his brother Paul Feldman (Ruth), his sister Sue Chamberlain (Joe), his four daughters Alicia Small (Dave), Jackie Feldman, Ericia Feldman (Carol), Shannon Patterson (Ian) and his four grandchildren Caleb/Ethan and Shaelynn/Leo.

His battle with ALS ended peacefully surrounded by family. A full church service will be held Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Church , 6th Ave., Black Diamond, WA 98010.

A Celebration of life/Memorial. reception will be held immediately after in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Evergreen Chapter would be appreciated through the website: http://webwa.alsa.org by mail at The ALS Evergreen Chapter; 19226 66th Ave S. Suite L-105 Kent, WA 98032, or in person at the reception.

For additional details or questions please call the church at 360-886-2229.