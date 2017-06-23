Troy R. Wolfe Passed Away

Troy R. Wolfe, age 37, died on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at his home in Seattle Washington.

Troy was born on Dec 3, 1979 in Killeen, Texas to Alan and Bonnie Wolfe (Wilkes). Troy was the oldest of 3 children.

Troy attended Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, WA, then later attended Marlboro College in Marlboro, Vermont.

Troy returned to the Seattle area where he married Lauren Fortner. Together they started their own E-business creating websites and their greatest creation, their son Anders.

Troy later went on to work for Amazon.

Troy is survived by his son Anders Wolfe, his mother Bonnie Wilkes, father Alan Wolfe, step-mother Jeannie Wolfe, sister Melissa Wolfe, brother Travis Wolfe, Grandmothers Helen Wilkes and Gloria Lehnert, step-grandfather Bob Lehnert and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Troy was a Social theorist, designer, technologist who will be greatly missed.

Family, friends and others whose lives Troy touched are invited to Cady Funeral Home 8418 S 222nd St., Kent, WA. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

Graveside services immediately following at Greenwood Memorial Park, Renton.