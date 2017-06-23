VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Obituaries
Troy R. Wolfe Passed Away

Troy R. Wolfe Passed Away

By VOICE of the Valley
June 23, 2017
213
0
Share:

Troy R. Wolfe, age 37, died on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at his home in Seattle Washington.

Troy was born on Dec 3, 1979 in Killeen, Texas to Alan and Bonnie Wolfe (Wilkes).   Troy was the oldest of 3 children.

Troy attended Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, WA, then later attended Marlboro College in Marlboro, Vermont.

Troy returned to the Seattle area where he married Lauren Fortner. Together they started their own E-business creating websites and their greatest creation, their son Anders.

Troy later went on to work for Amazon.

Troy is survived by his son Anders Wolfe, his mother Bonnie Wilkes, father Alan Wolfe, step-mother Jeannie Wolfe, sister Melissa Wolfe, brother Travis Wolfe, Grandmothers Helen Wilkes and Gloria Lehnert, step-grandfather Bob Lehnert and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Troy was a Social theorist, designer, technologist who will be greatly missed.

Family, friends and others whose lives Troy touched are invited to Cady Funeral Home 8418 S 222nd St., Kent, WA. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

Graveside services immediately following at Greenwood Memorial Park, Renton.

Tagsadultsblack diamondcommunitycovingtonhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsobituariesobituaryravensdaleschooltahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Fireworks Sales Begin June 28th

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.