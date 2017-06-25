City Beat News
Black Diamond
Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, June 15, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.
Resolution No. 17-1173, approving the 2018-2023 Transportation Improvement Program. Passed 5-0 with amendments
Resolution No. 17-1174, authorizing the Mayor to execute a fuel tax agreement with the Washington Transportation Improvement Board for the 2017 emergency pothole repair and road maintenance project. Passed 4-1 (Pepper voting no)
Motion that the Council Growth Management Committee establish criteria for RFQ and Consultants. Passed 3-2 (Edelman, Deady voting no)
Motion for the City of Black Diamond to hire Rob Reed for a part time FTE for IT Services and not to exceed the remaining IT budget and terminate our contract with the City of Milton for IT Services. Passed 5-0
