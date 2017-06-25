VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
City Beat
City Beat News

City Beat News

By VOICE of the Valley
June 25, 2017
114
0
Share:

Black Diamond

http://www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, June 15, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Resolution No. 17-1173, approving the 2018-2023 Transportation Improvement Program. Passed 5-0 with amendments

***

Resolution No. 17-1174, authorizing the Mayor to execute a fuel tax agreement with the Washington Transportation Improvement Board for the 2017 emergency pothole repair and road maintenance project. Passed 4-1 (Pepper voting no)

***

Motion that the Council Growth Management Committee establish criteria for RFQ and Consultants. Passed 3-2 (Edelman, Deady voting no)

***

Motion for the City of Black Diamond to hire Rob Reed for a part time FTE for IT Services and not to exceed the remaining IT budget and terminate our contract with the City of Milton for IT Services. Passed 5-0

***

Please check – Legal Notices – for information concerning upcoming Public Hearings.

 

Tagsadultsblack diamondcommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdalevoicewashington
Previous Article

Washington Civil Air Patrol Members Test Crisis ...

Next Article

Tahoma Kids Go To The 5th Avenue ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.