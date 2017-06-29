VOICE of the Valley

Community News
West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Yakima County

By VOICE of the Valley
June 29, 2017
The Department of Health advises residents to be cautious of mosquito bites and avoid mosquito breeding areas now that West Nile virus has been detected in Yakima County.

This is the first confirmed detection in the state this year. Nine people in Washington were reported to have contracted the disease last year.  

The majority of people infected with West Nile virus do not get sick. About one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.

For a small number of people, West Nile disease can lead to permanent neurologic effects or death. People over age 60 and those with certain medical conditions are most at risk of severe disease.

People can take simple precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

  • Use an effective, EPA-registered insect repellent.
  • Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.
  • Limit time outside from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Make sure window and screens are in good repair.
  • Eliminate mosquito-breeding areas by disposing of standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths.

Before traveling, learn about the risks of mosquito-borne disease at your destination.

