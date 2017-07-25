FBC Is Just Another Tax

Editor, the VOICE:

I was disappointed to see the endorsement by Councilmember Reagan Dunn of Maple Valley Fire District Prop 1 (Fire Benefit Charge). Call it a charge, but it is really another tax and a new taxing authority! The proposition gives the fire district permission to charge the property owners without a vote of the public. The charge does not cover fire stations or fire trucks, so we will be asked to fund those separately. As senior citizens, taxes are about driving us out of our family home after 42 years, this new additional charge may just be the last straw! In the past we have supported the fire department, but we are not willing to give them a blank check!

Margie Wickham