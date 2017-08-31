Mountain View Fire & Rescue extends annual burn ban

Mountain View Fire & Rescue is extending the seasonal burn ban until further notice due to hot, dry weather. No burning of yard vegetation (this requires a permit from the district, but closed even with a permit).

Due to fire danger, the district discourages any recreational fires.

Rules related to recreational fires can be found at www.mvfire.org , click on the “Burn Permit” button, and open the PDF file “Recreational Fire Information” on this page or see below:

RECREATIONAL FIRES

Recreational fires are limited to burning of seasoned wood or charcoal briquettes, with a total fuel area of three (3) feet or less in diameter and two (2) feet in height, for the purpose of cooking, pleasure, ceremonial and similar circumstances. Before you have a recreational fire, ensure that there is not a burn ban in effect; find out by calling the number provided in this document.

No garbage, dead animals, asphalt, petroleum products, paints, rubber products, tires, plastics, paper products, plywood, finished lumber, particleboard or other materials that produce dense smoke or obnoxious odors may be burned. Burning of residential yard waste in a recreational fire pit is NOT allowed, including grass clippings, leaves, needles and brush. No recreational fires shall be allowed during any stage of an air pollution episode (air-quality, fire safety burn ban or smog watch) as directed by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. Burn barrels are prohibited.

“Recreational fire” means cooking fires, campfires, and bonfires using charcoal or firewood that occur in designated areas or on private property for cooking, pleasure, or ceremonial purposes. Fires used for debris disposal purposes are not considered recreational fires.

“Firewood” means bare untreated wood used as fuel in a solid fuel burning device, Indian ceremonial fire, or recreational fire.

Recreational fires are prohibited during any time that “OPEN BURNING” is prohibited by the District, King County Fire Marshal Office or as declared by the State of Washington.

Persons, responsible for damage caused by any outdoor burning, including recreational fires may be liable for costs of such damage and for costs associated by actions of the Fire Department to control such fires.

Persons utilizing recreational fires should ensure that the “fire area” is clear of combustible materials and flammable liquids and materials. The “fire area” should be in a location that is not in proximity to dry brush or grass. Fires should not be used during times of high winds nor should the smoke from such fires impede on or cause disturbance to neighbors. A means for extinguishments of “recreational fires” should be on hand at all times, an available garden hose and shovel is recommended. Recreational fires should be completely extinguished when they are no longer in use and/or will not be attended. Fires should be extinguished with copious amounts of water, the fire ashes stirred and water re-applied. Persons utilizing outdoor recreational fires should always ensure that such fires are completely extinguished before leaving fires unattended.

Recreational Fires cannot be within 25 feet of a structure or combustible materials and/or conditions that would allow a recreational fire to spread to within 25 feet of a structure must be eliminated. This could include vegetation that could be easily ignited by flying brands, in most cases; this does not include low cut green lawns.

Never use flammable liquids to start fires. Never let children or animals near any type of fire or near a recreational fire unattended. Do not let children throw or place items into a fire or play near the fire. Anyone near a fire should use care and not wear baggy or loose clothing, nightwear such as pajamas and nylon materials are especially dangerous. Loose hair should be pulled back. Do not leave fire, burning embers, or smoking ashes unattended.

Once you start a fire, it is your responsibility until you have completely put it out.

Recreational fires must be constantly attended until the fire has been completely extinguished. A means of extinguishing the fire equal to a portable fire extinguisher with a 4A rating must be on-site, though other acceptable means such as a garden hose, water barrel or other equipment can be substituted.

Please visit the following for more information:

Mountain View Fire & Rescue

www.kcfd44.org

Mountain View Fire & Rescue Burn Ban Info

253-735-0286

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

www.pscleanair.org

The district will open yard waste burning when conditions permit. Visit the district web page for this and further information.