City Beat Updated

Black Diamond

http://www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, September 7, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Resolution No. 17-1183, approving a $5,000 Youth & Amateur Sports Grant Agreement for Upgrading the Lights in the Gym. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1184, regarding Final Acceptance of the Citywide Emergency Pothole Repair and Road Maintenance Project. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1185, opposing the Siting of Illegal Substance Injection Facilities within Black Diamond City Limits or Within Areas of Unincorporated King County Associated with the Potential Annexation Area or Urban Growth Area of the City of Black Diamond. Passed 4-1 (Morgan voting no)

***

Resolution amending Public Defender Contract with O’Brien, Barton & Hopkins. Passed 3-2 (Edelman, Deady voting no) to refer to the Gov Ops Committee

Maple Valley

www.maplevalleywa.gov

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, September 11, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. O-17-621 relating to establishing interim regulations related to Youth Mental Health Services. Passed 7-0

***

Ordinance No. O-17-622 amending Ordinance No. O-11-469 extending the term of the Cable Television Franchise held by Comcast of Washington IV & Comcast of California/Colorado/Washington I, Inc. Passed 7-0

***

Ordinance No. O-17-623 creating one new classification within the City Manager’s Department and the Finance Department, changing a salary range in the Community Development and Public Works Department and amending Ordinance No. 16-596, by amending the 2017-2018 Salary Schedule to add these new classifications and salary ranges commensurate with the classifications and salary ranges. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1174 authorizing the City Manager to execute a Contract C-17-1399 with Superion, to implement online permitting with the City’s Trackit Permitting Software. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1175 authorizing the City Manager to execute a Public Works Contract with Northwest Playground Equipment, Inc. for purchase and installation of new playground equipment. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution No. R-17-1176, declaring Maple Valley a Purple Heart City. Passed 7-0

***

Resolution R-17-1177, Nexus Lease Agreement and Distribution of Funds Agreement. Passed 7-0

***

Proclamation: That the City of Maple Valley be declared as A Purple Heart City on September 11, 2017. This declaration honors the service and sacrifice of our nation’s men and women in uniform wounded or killed by the enemy while serving to protect the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans.

***

Proclamation: That Tuesday, November 21, 2017 be declared as Madison Casey Day. Citizens are encouraged to honor this twenty-third anniversary of Madison’s birth and to remember the many contributions she made as lasting examples of community commitment and that will inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

Metropolitan King County Council

http://kingcounty.legistar.com

Monday, September 11 – Along with declaring September 10-16 Mexico Week in King County, an event celebrating Mexico’s Independence, Councilmembers remembered the victims of the earthquake that struck southern Mexico the night of September 7.

***

The Council unanimously approved legislation calling on the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) to implement an enhanced, culturally appropriate antibias, violence de-escalation, and crisis intervention training program and asking the KCSO what it needs to make sure their deputies receive the necessary training.

***

Please check – Legal Notices – for information concerning upcoming Public Hearings