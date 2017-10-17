VOICE of the Valley

Volleyball Opens at B.D. City Gym

By D'ann Tedford
October 17, 2017
Community recreational volleyball is getting underway at Black Diamond’s city gymnasium. Volleyball joins basketball, karate and Jazzercise as activities scheduled this fall through volunteer gym coordinator, Brock Deady.

Volleyball is set for Wednesday evenings at 7:00 pm with a $3.00 drop-in fee. Participants of all skill levels are encouraged to play. A willingness to learn and adapt is highly regarded as the traditional pass-set-hit recreational volleyball is played. All ages are welcome. Under age 18 is free of charge.

Groups who wish to rent the gym can contact coordinator Deady at 253-263-9091. Karate and basketball are currently active sports taking place through rentals.

Also being held is Jazzercise that offers variations of “full body workout.” Those with disabilities and/or limitations should be able to follow along. Jazzercise is offered each weekday morning at 8:30 a.m. There is a $25 sign up fee and monthly dues with further information available at jazzinMV@hotmail.com. Black Diamond’s city gym is located at 25511 Lawson Street.

