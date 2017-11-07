Traffic Signal Optimization by New High School

Editor, the VOICE

The City is very excited about the new Tahoma High School that is now open for our students. We knew that traffic patterns around the City would change; we are working hard to study the impacts and make adjustments as needed.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) owns and operates Maple Valley Highway (SR 169) and Kent Kangley (SR 516). The City Public Works Department is working closely with staff from WSDOT to find ways to improve traffic flows.

Turn movement counts and intersection analysis data is being collected at three key locations in the vicinity of the high school:

SR 169 & SE 271 st /Tahoma Way

/Tahoma Way SR 169 & SE 276 th

SR 516 & 228th Ave SE

These counts and analysis will be used to coordinate with WSDOT to initiate any timing changes or changes to the signal configuration such as installing a signal head with a left arrow. The counts will be taken to cover school time peak hours, 6:30 – 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., rather than typical commuter peak hours. It is anticipated that programming changes will be implemented rather quickly whiles changes that require a retrofit of the signal facilities such as installing a new signal head with a protected left turn arrow, will take longer.

The community’s patience is appreciated as City staff diligently work with WSDOT to address and correct this issue.

Sincerely,

Sean P. Kelly

Mayor