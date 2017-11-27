Come See Miracle on 34th Street at Tahoma High School

The Holiday production in Tahoma High School’s new Performing Arts Center opens 2 weeks from today. We would like the community to be well informed of this opportunity to see a show in the new Performing Arts Center. Attached is the poster art too, if you can use the graphics. Thank you so much for your help!

Miracle on 34th Street plays December 1-9 in

Maple Valley’s all-new Tahoma Performing Arts Center!

A classic holiday story that is fun for all ages plays December 1-9 at the new Tahoma Performing Arts Center. Miracle on 34thStreet is a comedy-drama about a man in a retirement home, Kris Kringle, who gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s Department Store and changes the spirit of the holiday season for the better by challenging the blatant commercialism that surrounds us. The show is the first annual holiday community production planned for the new stage, presented this year through a joint partnership between Tahoma Drama Club and the Tahoma Performing Arts Boosters, directed by Melissa Bean.

“This has been a wonderful way to celebrate our first year in our new Performing Arts Center – by having the community members who helped make this new building possible be a part of one our first theatrical productions. This has truly been a Maple Valley community endeavor, and it has been amazing to see so many wanting to be involved,” said Melissa Bean.

This is the first holiday themed community show with a cast of all ages presented at the new Performing Arts Center and the production team hopes it can become an annual tradition. The ground work of producing Miracle on 34th Street was completed by a team experienced in producing and funding drama productions at the high school. They hope to inspire a home grown community theater organization in Maple Valley to carry the torch in future years.

The full-length play tells the story of Kris Kringle, who by chance gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s department store. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. When Macy’s vocational counselor plots to have Kris sent to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. The trial proceeds and gains notoriety as the court decision looms, determining whether she and the other children will continue to experience the joy of their childhood fantasies about Santa Claus.

Miracle on 34th Street, the play, is presented through special arrangement with and authorized performance materials supplied by Dramatic Publishing, New York, NY. The play was adapted by Mountain Community Theatre from the novel written by Valentine Davies based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture Miracle on 34th Street.

Tickets are available now for purchase online with reserved seating, and will also be available at the door beginning one hour before each showtime. Performances are at the Tahoma Performing Arts Center, located at the new high school at 23499 SE Tahoma Way, Maple Valley WA. Performances are at 7 p.m. on December 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9th; and matinees are at 2 p.m. on December 2 and 9. Tickets are $10 General seating, Senior Citizens are $8, Children under 10 are $5. Buy online athttps://tahomadrama1.brownpapertickets.com/ or at the door one hour prior to show time.

For more information see TahomaDrama.org