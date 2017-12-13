Possible CO Poisoning

Covington, Wash – December 12, 2017 – The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and circumstances after an adult male was found unresponsive in the 18000 block of SE 272 Street.

Firefighters from Puget Sound Fire were originally dispatched at 4:50 pm to this location after a resident reported her carbon monoxide alarm going off, but no obvious source.

After confirming that there was nothing in the home causing the alarm, the firefighters went outside to locate the source using their handheld CO detector. They found a strong source of CO coming from the garage directly below the apartment.

Unable to open the locked rollup door from the outside, firefighters forced the door open and found a man lying unconscious on the floor of the garage next to a vehicle. The vehicle was not running.

CPR by firefighters and King County Medics was unsuccessful. No one else was affected by the CO.

Covington Police are investigating. Please contact the King County Sheriff’s office for further.

The medical examiner will determine the identity of the deceased.