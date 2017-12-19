City Beat Updated 12-18-17

Black Diamond

http://www.blackdiamondwa.gov

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, December 7, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. 17-1097, adopting the 2018 Operating Budget. Passed 5-0

***

Ordinance No. 17-1096, amending the 2017 Operating Budget. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1204, opposing the opening of the John Henry Mine. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1203, opposing the siting of the Enumclaw Recycling Center. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1202, reaffirming the action taken through the adoption of Resolution No. 16-1139, determining that the City of Black Diamond was to provide the defense for certain individually named Councilmembers named as defendants in King County Superior Court #16-29091-4. Passed 3-2 with amendment (Deady, Edelman voting no) The Mayor designated the legislation as: INVALID.

***

Resolution No. 17-1201, authorizing the provisions of the defense of Councilmembers Brian Weber, Erika Morgan, and Patricia Pepper in relation to judicial proceedings filed as a Third Party Complaint in King County Superior Court Cause #17-2-26654-0-KNT. Passed 3-2 (Deady, Edelman voting no) The Mayor designated the legislation as: INVALID.

***

Resolution No. 17-1200, authorizing the Mayor to execute an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Maple Valley, for Building Inspection Services. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1199, authorizing the Mayor to sign an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Enumclaw, King County, Washington for Traffic School Services. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1198, regarding final acceptance of the City Buildings Roof Replacement Project. Passed 5-0

***

Resolution No. 17-1197, granting Final Plat approval for Ten Trails (F/K/A “The Villages”) PP2C Division 1 Subdivision. Passed 5-0

***

Motion to cancel the rest of the 2017 Council meetings. Passed 4-1 (Morgan voting no)

Maple Valley

www.maplevalleywa.gov

In Winter Recess until the first regular Council meeting on January 8, 2018.

Metropolitan King County Council

http://kingcounty.legistar.com

Monday, December 11 – Members reelected in November were sworn in at the start of the meeting: Councilmember Rod Dembowski-Council District 1, Councilmember Dave Upthegrove-Council District 5, Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer-Council District 7, and Councilmember Reagan Dunn-Council District 9

***

The council unanimously adopted two pieces of legislation that respond to last winter’s breakdown at the West Point Treatment Plant: One will require a report and plan from the executive addressing issues related to staffing concerns, including staff retention, and a mechanism to provide for anonymous staff reporting of operational concerns at the facility. The second piece of legislation calls for providing for a plan and reports on the implementation of recommendations of the West Point Treatment Plant Independent Assessment Final Report and the administrative order of the Washington state Department of Ecology.

***

The Council also continued its effort to transform the County’s juvenile justice system with the adoption of two ordinances: One reduces the use of isolation/solitary confinement for juvenile defendants. The second accepts a report that presents a framework to reach the goal of zero youth detention inside the County’s Children and Family Justice Center (CFJC) under construction in Seattle.

***

Councilmembers acted on a motion stating the Council’s intent to develop an implementation plan to invest proceeds from the Puget Sound Taxpayers’ Accountability Account to improve educational outcomes in King County. The proceeds are expected to be approx. $318 million over 15 years.

***

Council meetings are in Winter Recess until the first regular meeting again on January 8, 2018.

***

Please check – Legal Notices – for information concerning upcoming Public Hearings.