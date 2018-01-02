Toys for Joy Wraps Up for 2017

The Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, the Kent Firefighters Foundation, and Kent Firefighters Union Local 1747 announce the successful conclusion to another year of Toys for Joy.

This program, which started over 30 years ago, collects, wraps, and delivers new toys and food to families in need each holiday season. Toys for Joy works with local food banks and School Districts to help make the holidays brighter for many area residents in Kent, SeaTac, and Covington.

This year’s program delivered the following:

4,435 Wrapped toys

1,260 Stocking stuffers

612 Stuffed animals

49 Bikes

30 Holiday dinners

The success of the program is due to the generosity of local businesses and residents. We had over 300 people participate in the two gift wrapping parties this year and had monitory donations from many, including Bowen Scarff Ford and the Rotary Club of Kent.

A special thanks goes out to U-Haul for providing the containers that we sort the gifts into, and Reddaway Trucking for the semi-truck they bring to store and transport the gifts.

Toys for Joy will return in 2018 on the Monday following Thanksgiving.