Thomas Alexander Ewing Passed Away

Thomas Alexander Ewing

Thomas Alexander Ewing was born December 28, 1924 in Toronto, Ontario Canada. He passed away at the age of 93 in Maple Valley, Washington on January 13, 2018.

From 1944-1945 Tom served in the Canadian Navy aboard the destroyer HCMS Huron. In 1947 he graduated from the University of Toronto with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.

Tom immigrated to the US in 1957. In 1994, he eventually made his way to the Seattle area.

Tom is the father of four children, John, Thomas, Andrew and Sarah and has six grand children and three step children Calvin, Wesley and Robert.

He had a happy marriage late in life to Mariko Yashinaka Hada who preceded him in death.

His parents, Thomas and Ivy Ewing, also preceded him in death.

Tom loved all sports especially hockey and baseball. Tom played on a senior softball team till the age of 82.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 29th at

St. Barbara Catholic Church in Black Diamond, WA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice of Seattle.