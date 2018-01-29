VOICE of the Valley

Tahoma’s legacy upheld with We the People state win We The People State

By TahomaSchools
January 29, 2018
Members of the THS We the People team pause for a photo outside the capitol after winning first in the state competition. This year’s team includes Andrew Bruneel, Daria Cawthorn, Jack Duggan, Bridget Duven, Daria Cawthorn, Melia Cleary, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Breanna Glover, Cameron Hanson, Alexander Hessler, Jeffrey Hostetter, Jamison Hubbard, Dakota Huffman, Nassim Kazemi, Henry Kombol, Hannah Molnar, Aliyah Musaliar, Aurora Pompeo, Rhiannon Rasaretnam, Jaden Rayl, Samantha Schroff, Kyler VandenBosch, Riley Wilmart and Katarina Zosel.

Tahoma High School’s We the People team members are once again the state champions, and will travel to Washington, D.C., in April for the national competition.

The We the People curriculum is an innovative course of instruction on the history and principles of the United States constitutional democratic republic. Schools have the option of participating in district, state, and national competitions to test their knowledge of the Constitution.
“I think state just pooled all of our knowledge together and was able to show what we have been working for,” said Bridgette Duven, who is on Unit 4. The chance to compete at Nationals will be “the cherry on top” of the experience, Duven said.
The students traveled to Olympia last weekend to compete in the state contest.
Jamison Hubbard, who is also on Unit 4, said “It has been a lot of hard work, but all in all, I think it was worth it.”
Cameron Hanson, a member of Unit 5, said he appreciates everything that he and his classmates have been learning.
“I feel much more knowledgeable and much more confident in my knowledge of our country and of our rights,” Hanson added.
To read more about the national We the People program, click here. 
