Tahoma School District is one of only two school districts to receive recognition by the King County Green Schools Program for environmental sustainability.

Dale Alekel, center-right, Green Schools Program Manager, presented a certificate of achievement as a Sustaining Green School District to School Board President Mary Jane Glaser, center-left, Superintendent Rob Morrow, left, and Teaching and Learning Executive Director Dawn Wakeley at Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

Tahoma and Issaquah school districts received the award, which recognizes successful efforts to reduce paper use, reduce food waste, recycle, and conserve energy and water.

Each of Tahoma’s nine schools has achieved Level Three status in the program, the highest level. For further details, click on or go to this web site: https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/dnrp/newsroom/newsreleases/2018/June/06-green-schools.aspxeft