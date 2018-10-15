VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Events
Spooktacular Halloween House Of Lights   

Spooktacular Halloween House Of Lights   

By VOICE of the Valley
October 15, 2018
93
0
Share:

You will be hypnotized by this frightful display of synchronized lights and handmade props.

Don’t miss it or you may have a Hex put on you!

FREE Drive BY Show debuts Oct. 1st and runs daily, dusk untill 11:30 p.m. through Nov. 1st.

Crest Air Park – 30211 176th Ave SE Covington, WA.

Follow signs off of Covington/Sawyer Rd and 179th Pl                                                                                                            

Can food donations to benefit: The Black Diamond Senior Center/ Food Bank                                        

Thank You to our Sponsor:  The Nail Genie                                                                                                

Check us out:  Facebook: Spooktacular Halloween House, The Very Merry Christmas House,

YouTube : Nailgenie                                                                                 

 

Tagsadultschildrencommunitycovingtonhalloweenhaunted houseking countylocalnewsvoicewashington
Previous Article

Ruth Esther Gladstone Brazier Passed Away

Next Article

S.E. 231st Street – Bridge

Related articles More from author

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.