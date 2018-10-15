Spooktacular Halloween House Of Lights
You will be hypnotized by this frightful display of synchronized lights and handmade props.
Don’t miss it or you may have a Hex put on you!
FREE Drive BY Show debuts Oct. 1st and runs daily, dusk untill 11:30 p.m. through Nov. 1st.
Crest Air Park – 30211 176th Ave SE Covington, WA.
Follow signs off of Covington/Sawyer Rd and 179th Pl
Can food donations to benefit: The Black Diamond Senior Center/ Food Bank
Thank You to our Sponsor: The Nail Genie
Check us out: Facebook: Spooktacular Halloween House, The Very Merry Christmas House,
YouTube : Nailgenie