Kent House Fire Spreads to Second Home

Kent, Wash – October 20, 2018 – Firefighters from Puget Sound Fire and King County FD 44 had their hands full at 7:10 this morning when a reported house fire turned out to be two homes.

The initial dispatch to the house was for a possible aid call after the caller reported needing the fire department, but not giving any additional details.

Shortly after that, other callers reported that it was a house fire in the 14200 block of SE 264 Street.

When the first firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from three sides of the two-story home. Fire from one side of the house had started an attic fire in the next-door residence as well.

The incident commander upgraded the call to a second alarm to get additional resources to the scene. This allowed the IC to send crews to fight both fires simultaneously and keep other nearby homes safe.

Residents in both homes were able to escape safely and there were no reported injuries.

Puget Sound Fire would like to thank Belfor Inc. for providing a free board-up service to the affected homes.

The fire is under investigation.