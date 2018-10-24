Summit Park Weekly Update for the Week of October 22nd
- Logging work is now complete
- All 13 poles (luminaires) have been installed
- Grading work begins this week. This phase of work is expected to last approximately 3 weeks.
- Construction fencing is now up and project signs are posted at entrance points. The site is now considered an active construction site with only authorized personnel allowed access.
For additional project information or if you have questions regarding this project, please email Greg Brown, Capital Projects Manager at greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov.