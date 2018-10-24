VOICE of the Valley

Summit Park Weekly Update for the Week of October 22nd

By VOICE of the Valley
October 24, 2018
  • Logging work is now complete
  • All 13 poles (luminaires) have been installed
  • Grading work begins this week. This phase of work is expected to last approximately 3 weeks.
  • Construction fencing is now up and project signs are posted at entrance points. The site is now considered an active construction site with only authorized personnel allowed access.
  • Sign up for project eNotifications at: https://go.usa.gov/xUtm3
  • Visit the Summit Park Project page for project details.
  • View photos on the City’s Facebook page @maplevalleywa

For additional project information or if you have questions regarding this project, please email Greg Brown, Capital Projects Manager at greg.brown@maplevalleywa.gov.

