Summit Park Weekly Update for the Week of October 22nd

Logging work is now complete

All 13 poles (luminaires) have been installed

Grading work begins this week. This phase of work is expected to last approximately 3 weeks.

Construction fencing is now up and project signs are posted at entrance points. The site is now considered an active construction site with only authorized personnel allowed access.

