Missing man from White Center area

Michael Pepion “Pepe” age 42 was last seen on October 18, 2018 near the 9600 BLK 16 AVE SW in White Center. From there, he allegedly rode with another person to the Tahuya State Forest area, near Belfair, to the quad trails. Michael has not been seen nor heard from since which is concerning to Detectives.

King County Major Crimes Detectives are asking for anyone that has seen Michael or know his whereabouts to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206/296-3311. The circumstances regarding his disappearance are concerning to Detectives.