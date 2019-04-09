TSD invites community to learn about classroom technology

How is technology used in Tahoma classrooms today, and how does the district envision using it after the next successful technology levy?

You’re invited to attend two sessions about the second topic of this year’s Engage Tahoma series: Classroom Technology. The format calls for detailed information at the first meeting and small-group discussion with district staff and leaders at the second meeting. The technology sessions are from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 30 and May 20 at the Central Services Center.

To sign up for the two sessions, click here: http://bit.ly/TSDengageTahomaTechnology