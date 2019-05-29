BDCC Pig Roast Luau Fundraiser

A fundraising event for the Black Diamond Community Center that supports seniors and family programs will be held on Friday, June 21st, starting at 5:30PM. Tickets are $35 and can be picked up at the Community Center, where the event will be held.

There will be dancing, a hula contest, wild shirt competition, and great live auction items.

The menu includes smoked pig, Hawaiian chicken, salads, and a dessert dash (bring extra cash for that). Call 360-886-1011 for tickets.

Sponsors for this event are Mutual of Enumclaw, TRM Wood Products, Mary Kay, and Black Diamond Recycling & Transfer. Thank you to these great companies who help us all year long.