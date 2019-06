Memorial Day weekend saw the cars and drivers of the Sports Car Club of America taking on the 2.25 mile road course of Pacific Raceways.

This was the Northwest Regions U.S. Majors Tour. The cars of Group 5 are in “Pre-stage” as the crew chiefs are awaiting the “One minute warning” signal from the staging crew.

Plenty more racing action is ahead this season, for the road course and on the drag strip. Check out www.pacificraceways.comfor more information.

Photo by Bill Archer