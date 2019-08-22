Norma Jean Pease Passed Away

Norma Jean Pease

Norma Jean Pease died on August 10th, 2019. She was 79.

Norma was born on September 18, 1939 in Centralia, Washington to Clarence and Reba (Duncan) Schmidt. She graduated from Centralia High School in Centralia, WA in 1957.

Norma married Arthur Eugene Pease Sr. at Calvary Tabernacle in Centralia, WA on June 19, 1965 and the two remained faithfully married for 43 years until his passing on September 30, 2008. After marriage the couple moved into a house by the Cedar River in Maple Valley for a short period, until Arthur purchased a ¾ acre plot of land in the Maple Valley Heights neighborhood on which he built the house that Norma lived in until her passing.

Norma’s daughter Lorie Ann Pease was born in 1966, followed by her eldest son Arthur Eugene Pease Jr. in 1968, and her youngest son Allen Wayne Pease in 1970.

Norma was a strong and faithful Christian, and a prayer warrior. Norma and family regularly attended and participated in church activities for her entire life, and she was an active member of Generational Hope Christian Center in Maple Valley for more than 50 years.

Norma is survived by her daughter Lorie Ann Pease, and her two sons Arthur Eugene Pease Jr. and Allen Wayne Pease; her sister Anna LeClair; her brothers Ray Schmidt and Vernon Schmidt; her sisters in law Barbara Schmidt, Cora Schmidt and Loretta Schmidt; her brother in law Jerald LeClair, and numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Eugene Pease Sr.; her father Clarence Schmidt; her mother Reba Schmidt; her father in law Eugene Pease; her mother in law May Pease; her brothers Robert Schmidt, Ron Schmidt and Dan Schmidt; and her sisters in law Betty Schmidt and Vicki Schmidt.