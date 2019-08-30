Tahoma free or reduced meal information

The new school year begins on Sept. 3, and we want to ensure that all students have access to school nutrition programs. Click on the links below for information about the free or reduced school nutrition program, which provides meals to students whose families meet certain income requirements. If you have questions about school nutrition programs, please contact Mary Nowak, Nutrition Services Supervisor, at gnowak@tahomasd.us or by calling the Nutrition Services office at 425-413-3450. Information also is available on the Nutrition Services web page: https://www.tahomasd.us/departments/nutrition_services

2019-20 Letter To Households-English

2019-20 Free Reduced Application-English

2019-20 Letter To Households-Spanish

2019-20 Free Reduced Application-Spanish