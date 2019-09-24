SOVREN Returns for the “Fall Finale”

Coming this weekend September 28th and 29th the Society of Vintage Racing Enthusiasts will be looking to close out their 2019 racing season at Pacific Raceways on the 2.25 mile, 10 turn road course. This is usually the event where the season points Championship is decided. Seven Groups of racing machines will be on hand to conquer this premiere Northwest track. Group 1 will be Vintage and Small Bore Production machines. Group 2 will be Mid Bore Production cars while Group 3 consists of the Large Bore Production cars.

Groups 4/5/6, will Formula and Large Sports Racers. Rounding out the field will be the GT class vehicles in Group 7. There will be practice, and qualifying laps for all groups Saturday and Sunday morning. The gates open at 9:00 AM to begin the racing excitement. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of one of the season ending races for 2019 and seeing the Vintage racing machines of SOVREN as they take on the road course of Pacific Raceways. Need more information and ticket prices then check out www.sovrenracing.org or www.pacificraceways.com.

See you there