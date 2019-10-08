PACIFIC RACEWAYS: 2019 SOVREN Fall Finale

The weekend of September 28th and 29th Pacific Raceways hosted the “2019 SOVREN Fall Finale” on the 2.25 mile 10 turn road course. Of the 95 car field that competed were three local drivers.

Jeff Kerney from Maple Valley in his Lynx FV (top)

and

Chuck Ward in his 1969 Chevrolet Corvette also from Maple Valley (middle).

In addition competing in the combined Group 4/5/6 from

Covington was Coley Tipton driving a 1979 Van Diemen RF79 open wheel entry (bottom).

Don’t forget to come out on December 1st for the Annual NW Toy Run that helps the Marines Toys for Tots program. Need any more information then check out www.pacificraceways.com. Thanks to all the fans for a great 2019 Racing Season. Photo by Bill Archer