Maple Valley Senior News Updated 11-26-2019

The Senior Program at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults ages 50+ to come and see what we are all about! Call us at 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org for more information and our monthly calendar.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Groups, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a $5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Trip costs include all Community Center and travel expenses.

Thursday/Friday Nov 28/29 CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY.

Monday, Dec 2 Book Club – Get reading and join the conversation! Reading is fun, interesting, and good for you. Join our monthly book club for lively conversation and to meet new people, too. Selections for our club include titles from both fiction and non-fiction. We meet on the first Monday of each month (unless otherwise noted) at 10am in the GMVCC library. There is a $1 suggested donation to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs and you are responsible for getting your own copy of the book. This month we will be discussing In the Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez.

Thursday, Dec 5 Victorian Country Christmas – The Victorian Country Christmas Festival at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup is one of the Seattle region’s favorite holiday traditions. In addition to being a massive Victorian-themed marketplace featuring crafts, food, and commercial booths, the festival includes a variety of holiday entertainment and activities each day. We will leave GMVCC at 9:15, and depart the festival at 2:30. Cost for this trip is $30. Bring money for lunch which is available on site.

Friday, Dec 20 Holiday Lunch – Celebrate the season with friends at our annual Holiday Lunch. On this day, Bingo will run from 10-11a.m., followed by a vocal performance by the Honor Choir at Lake Wilderness Elementary, and a very special visit from Santa (with photos)! Lunch will be served at noon. Cost for lunch is a $4 suggested donation for those age 60 and over, and a $7 fee for anyone 59 and under. Please sign up in advance for this event so we know how many to expect.

Senior Fitness

Mon/Wed/Fri at 9:00 a.m. Walking Group – Meeting in the GMVCC lobby MWF at 9:00 a.m., we walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group, rain or shine. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; covering approx. 3 miles round trip. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. There is a $1 suggested donation to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mons and Weds., at 9:00 a.m. Aging-Well Yoga Instructor will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $30; 8-class punch card is $50; 12-class punch card is $70; drop-in rate is $10. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in The Den. Call us with any questions.

Mons., Weds. and Fris. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note: no exercise on party days.

Socials and Games

Time and availability might vary because of holidays and parties. Suggested donation of $1 in the activity donation box.

Mons. Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30

Weds. (2nd & 4th Weds.) Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 in the Den; Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle at 12:30

Fris. Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00, Ping Pong 12:30, Pinochle and Mah Jong at 12:30

Fris. at 1:00 Painting – Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to use our main hall to paint, socialize, and share ideas. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use, and no instruction given.

Lunch Menus

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri. at 12:00. For those age 60+ there is a suggested donation of $4. For all others, there is a $7 fee.

All menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee, and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., Nov 27: Stuffed shells w/meat sauce, warm pears, garden salad, garlic bread, milk

Fri., Nov 29: CLOSED

Mon., Dec 2: Shepherd’s Pie, broccoli, tropical fruit, milk

Wed., Dec 4: Chicken Veggie Soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruited jello, milk

Fri., Dec 6: French dip, kale salad, pears, milk

Health and Wellness

Routine Pedicure/Footcare “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered to seniors on the 2nd & 4th Friday of each month and the 4th Thurs. Cost is $32. Please call GMVCC to make an appointment as this popular service fills quickly.

Blood Pressure Checks are offered on the 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00. This service depends on availability of MV Firefighters.

Services

Community Center Shuttle Need a ride in? Our shuttle runs M/W/F between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and provides rides to GMVCC for programs and lunch. Shuttle rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Janet at 425-432-1272 at least one week in advance to arrange a free volunteer-provided ride. This Volunteer Program is now in great need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments, please call the above number to become a volunteer.

Meals on Wheels (by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Sound Generations (call 206-448-5767 or mealsonwheels@soundgenerations.org and www.soundgenerations.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Free Pet Food In partnership with the Seattle Humane Society, the Greater Maple Valley Community Center offers free pet food for qualifying low-income seniors.

Medical Lending Closet Free walking aids & bathroom equipment are available from our lending closet free of charge (call for current items). We also welcome donations of these items!

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at: www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance – Volunteer Curtis Patterson specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+.