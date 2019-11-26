Black Diamond Police News: Nov. 11 to 17, 2019

On 11-11-2019, at approximately 0140 hours, officers were dispatched to a residential alarm near the 31000 block of 230th PL SE. When officers arrive they found the building to be secure with no signs of forced entry. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 11/11/2019, an officer took a telephone report from a reporting party who claimed that her estranged husband is selling items belonging to her on Offer-Up. The reporting person (r/p) advised that these items had no identifiers to prove the items exclusively belonged to her. The officer explained community property to the r/p. The officer also went to the husband’s residence to discuss the matter with him, but he was not home.

On 11/11/2019, an officer took a telephone report from a reporting party who claimed that her brother disconnected appliances on the property where they both reside. The officer went to the property and spoke with the brother who stated that he unplugged the dryer because the washer is broken and he did not want his sister using the dryer. The brother denied unplugging the refrigerator.

On Monday, 11/11/19, at about 1539 hours, an Officer was dispatched to a phone report for a hit and run collision that occurred at the 76 Gas Station, located at 31500 block of 3rd AVE. upon further investigation, it was determined that the collision possibly occurred in Maple Valley, WA.

On 11/12/19, an officer responded to the 31500 block of 3rd AVE for a suspicions vehicle. The officer determined the subject pulled into the parking lot to talk on his cell phone.

On 11/12/19, at about 1614 hours, Officers were dispatched and responded to a suspicious persons call in the 25500 block of Cumberland Way. It was reported that two subjects were moving items out of the garage. Officers contacted the individuals and determined they had the right to be at the house. No crime occurred.

On 11-13-19, at approximately 0417, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to the 25600 block of SE Olympic LN for a suspicious person. It was reported that a male subject had been seen looking into the windows of vehicles in the area. While conducting an area check officers found a vehicle with an open door. The owner was notified and they advised they would check the vehicle later and contact the police if anything was missing. This case will remain open until it is determined if a crime was committed.

On 11-13-19, at approximately 07:56 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a theft from vehicle. Officers arrived at the victim’s residence in the 26000 block of Lawson ST. Officers and were told that someone opened up the unlocked door to the victim’s vehicle sometime during the evening and stole the victim’s pay check. There are no suspects at this time.

On 11/13/2019, officers responded to the 29030 block of SE 216th AVE for a subject who wanted to surrender for crimes he committed in Battle Ground. The officers contacted the subject and checked him for arrest warrants with none being found. The officers contacted a Battle Ground PD detective who stated that they were not familiar with the subject. The officers provided Battle Ground PD with the subjects information and provided the subject with the detectives contact information. The subject was then released.

On 11-14-19, at approximately 2053 hours, Black Diamond Officers were exiting the CENEX gas station when an elderly female approached and stated she needed help. After speaking with her officers learned she was lost and was unsure of how to get home. She advised officers that she has problems with her memory sometimes. She was confused, but other wise appeared to be in good health. Officers escorted her to the Black Diamond Police Department and contacted her son by phone. Officers waited with her at the Police Department until her son arrived. Officers released her to her son and cleared the call

On Friday, 11/15/2019, Officers arrested the subject of a warrant in the 32300 block of Union DR. The subject was booked into jail on additional charges without incident.

On 11/15/19, an officer responded to the 31500 block of 3rd Ave for a suspected DUI driver. The reporting party had seen the vehicle swerving and took the keys from the driver when he parked. The reporting party turned the keys over to the officer but the driver was no longer on scene.

On Friday, 11/15/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 32500 block of 1st AVE in regard to a report of an order violation. Officers were able to determine that a valid court order had been violated, and a suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

On Saturday, 11/16/2019, Officers were advised that the subject of an arrest warrant had been located by another agency. The subject was taken into custody and booked into Score jail on the warrant.

On 11-17-2019, at approximately 2115 hours, officers were dispatched to the 28900 block of 229th PL SE for a vehicle vs fence collision. Upon arriving, officers determined there were no injuries. The fence that the vehicle collided with was significantly damaged. Officers provided the fence owner with the vehicle driver’s insurance and contact information. The driver of the vehicle was issued an infraction for driving too fast for conditions. Officers cleared the scene without incident.