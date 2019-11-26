NW Toy Run Returns

Next Sunday December 1st, from 10 AM to 4 PM Pacific Raceways will be hosting the 15th Annual Lexus of Bellevue NW Toy Run. This event is in conjunction with the Toys for Tots Marine Corps. Foundation.

The proceeds will help bring holiday joy to those less fortunate children this Christmas season. This year’s event is presented by Pacific Raceways and Chevron. The event is supported by Happenstance Event Productions. Participating companies include Aimless Goods, Avants, Turn 10 and many more.

Last year’s event raised a total of $130,000 in toy donations. This year the goal is to raise $200,000 in toy donations, and to have on display an estimated 4,500 cars. Live music will be provided by The Fabulous Johnsons, with special guest Spike O’Neill of Spike and the Impalers.

Once again will be the ever popular “car stuffing contest”. So, get your group together and let’s see how many your group can get into a Toyota Yaris.

For a donation of $75 you can do a “Lead/Follow” for four laps around the Legendary 2.25 mile, 10 Turn road course. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 4 PM. Admission is an unwrapped toy or $5.00 per person.

This is a day that showcases the spirit of the racers and fans of the Northwest. The clubs, drivers, and fans will be descending on Pacific Raceways to check out the cars, vendor booths, car stuffing contest, and live music, but the most important reason is to make sure that those children that are less fortunate have a Merry Christmas

. We’re all coming out to the track on December 1st, are you? For more information check out www.pacificraceways.com.