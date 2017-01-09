Jerry Woods Engine Food Drive Report
Editor, the VOICE:
I am happy to report our total for the 2016 Jerry Woods Holiday Engine Food Drive:
2016 Food Collected 24,673 pounds- 2015 Food Collected 26,481 pounds
2016 Cash Collected $17,414 -2015 Cash Collected $15,581
Totals from 2009 to 2016
Cash $67,321-Food 122,074 pounds
We had to curtail collections on the Fire Trucks one day because of weather. Thus food was down a little, but cash contributions were up.
Thank you to everyone who helped at our collection sites. YOU made this a great year for the Maple Valley Food Bank. We are starting on next year the end of January. Again THANK YOU.
Ray Orme
