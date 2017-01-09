VOICE of the Valley

Letters to the Editor
Jerry Woods Engine Food Drive Report

Jerry Woods Engine Food Drive Report

By VOICE of the Valley
January 9, 2017
23
0
Editor, the VOICE:

I am happy to report our total for the 2016 Jerry Woods Holiday Engine Food Drive:

2016 Food Collected 24,673 pounds- 2015 Food Collected  26,481 pounds

2016 Cash Collected $17,414 -2015 Cash Collected $15,581

Totals from 2009 to 2016

Cash $67,321-Food 122,074 pounds

We had to curtail collections on the Fire Trucks one day because of weather. Thus food was down a little, but cash contributions were up.

Thank you to everyone who helped at our collection sites. YOU made this a great year for the Maple Valley Food Bank. We are starting on next year the end of January.  Again THANK YOU.

Ray Orme

