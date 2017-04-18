Angry Council Member Invited to ‘Real World’

To the Editor:

The hostility of one Maple Valley City Council member over allowing a second marijuana store in Maple Valley was almost humorous. About the prospect of a new store, it was reported in the VOICE of the Valley on April 4 that this Council member angrily stated, “we’re being pushed in a direction by all of the liberals in Seattle and King County…”

How elevating it was to be included with those who support allowing a second marijuana business. I have a decidedly different opinion than hers of my church members, family members and friends in King County and Seattle. They are compassionate, loving, and non-judgmental. They are very studied in their support of the uses of marijuana, particularly that of CBD oil. Obviously this Council member has never dealt with or anticipated the pain, medicinal effects, debilitations of such diseases as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Apparently she is not knowledgeable regarding the wide numbers of young and senior populations suffering from migraines, chronic pain, anxiety and treatment of resistant de-pression – all medical issues that can be lessened or alleviated by varying forms and dosage of marijuana. If the Council member had ever lived with or participated in the care of those with these medical issues, or even observed the effects of dementia while visiting a memory care facility, her opinion might be altered. As is, her comments as reported in the Voice were not only disrespectful, but clearly uninformed, illogical, and out of touch with current research and economic impact noted by other states like Colorado. I invite this Council member to seek out and join in the unbiased conversation out there in “the real world” of liberals.

Blessings,

D’Ann Tedford