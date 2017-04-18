Trooper Arrests Individual For Their Eleventh DUI

King County: At approximately 2:00am on April 14, 2017, Trooper Cadet Washington along with his Training Officer Trooper Black arrested an individual for DUI SB I-5 to Albro.

Trooper Cadet Washington and Trooper Black were on the ramp from SB I-5 to Albro investigating a report of smoke in the area when a green sedan pulled in behind them on the shoulder. The driver stepped out and was contacted by Trooper Black. Due to several indicators of impairment to include Field Sobriety Tests, the individual was placed under arrest for DUI.

A subsequent check through the Department of Licensing identified the driver as Dean K. Hermsen, a 59 year old male from Renton, Washington. A further review of Mr. Hermsen’s criminal history indicated he had 10 prior DUIs, two of which met the criteria for Felony DUI. He also had a requirement of an Ignition Interlock Device which was not present in the vehicle he was driving.

A search warrant for blood was obtained and executed for which results are pending from the Washington State Patrol Toxicology Lab. Mr. Hermsen was booked into the King County Jail under investigation of Felony DUI.

Trooper Cadet Washington and Trooper Black did an outstanding job in removing this potentially dangerous driver from the roadway who could have caused harm to himself and others.

The Washington State Patrol stresses the importance of driving sober and reminds drivers to stay aware of potential dangers on our roadways.